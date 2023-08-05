New federal rules governing light bulbs took effect this week, but it doesn’t seem like the rules sparked much interest.
As of Tuesday, there are strict new efficiency standards for light bulbs used in homes and businesses, which bans the manufacture and sale of light bulbs that don’t meet those requirements, the Associated Press reports.
That means no more incandescent light bulbs or halogen bulbs for sale – although people who have them in their homes don’t have to replace them immediately.
The question is, will anyone miss them?
The incandescent light bulb traces its beginnings back to 1880, when Thomas Edison filed the first patent,the AP notes.
But a lot has changed in the last 143 years.
Today’s LED technology is incredibly more efficient, and we’re not talking about mere pennies in savings.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates the shift away from halogen and incandescent bulbs could save U.S. consumers almost $3 billion annually on their utility bills, the AP notes.
And at the same time, it’s better for the planet too. It’s projected that the new rules could cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years, AP reports.
LED bulbs emit very little heat. “In comparison, incandescent bulbs release 90% of their energy as heat and CFLs release about 80% of their energy as heat,” the Department of Energy notes.
And LED bulbs last longer, too – as much as three to five times longer than a CFL bulb, and as much as 30 times longer than an incandescent bulb.
For consumers, the savings can be found from a variety of angles.
According to Fox News, the shift to LED is already well underway.
“The DOE’s most recent Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS) found that nearly half of all U.S. households use LED bulbs for all or most of their indoor lighting, with the share of LED bulbs rising from 4% in 2015 to 47% in 2020,” Fox reports, noting there was a “corresponding decline in the share of incandescent or halogen bulbs from 31% in 2015 to 15% in 2020, and for CFL bulbs, which declined from 32% to 12%.”
It’s important to note that CFL (compact fluorescent) bulbs are still in production. However, a new rule from the Biden Administration would ban those as well, which is expected to take effect before the end of 2024, Fox reports.
From a consumer perspective, it makes sense to switch to LED. The cost of LED bulbs has come down significantly, and the savings are certainly there. It’s a move we support. But there’s likely to be a segment of the population that balks at the notion because it’s in the form of a government rule.
What do you think, readers? Are you OK with the switch, or do you take issue with it?