Here in Yuma, we often take for granted the aircraft we see in our skies.
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is home to approximately 4,000 Marines and sailors. According to its website, MCAS Yuma supports 80 percent of the Corps’ air-to-ground aviation training.
“The air station hosts approximately 70 aviation units, bringing an average of 600 aircraft and 14,000 personnel for ongoing training that takes place throughout the year,” its website notes.
Ospreys and F-35s are a common sight here, and it’s not unusual to see people parked across from the base, watching planes practice take-offs, landings, and formations overhead.
Yuma Proving Ground, meanwhile, is the Army’s premier natural environments test center, according to its website, conducting a wide variety of tests on weapons systems, including manned and unmanned aerial platforms. It’s also home to the Military Freefall School and other airborne training efforts.
This week, however, we were reminded of the dangers of serving in our Armed Forces by two aircraft crashes that hit way too close to home.
On Wednesday, five Marines were killed when an MV-22 Osprey crashed near Glamis, about 50 miles from Yuma.
That Osprey was based at Camp Pendleton, and was taking part in a routine live-fire training exercise over their gunnery range, the Associated Press reports.
The next day, a Navy helicopter – an MH-60S Seahawk – crashed while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro. It was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 at Naval Air Station North Island. That crash was initially reported as being 35 miles north of Yuma.
One crew member was injured, but officials said it was not life-threatening. The other three people on board were uninjured.
It’s too soon to know what happened in either crash, and it likely will take investigators a little while before any solid updates on the causes are released.
But it does underscore the dangers our Armed Forces personnel face, even when training. Every single day, there is a risk that something could go wrong.
Our thoughts are with the Pendleton Marines and the sailors at North Island.
And to our military personnel, both in Yuma and around the world, please stay safe out there.