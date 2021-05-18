One of the hardest transitions one makes is the step from childhood into adulthood, a transition usually marked by high school graduation.
One often has the support of one’s family to help cushion that move, to help set up a new home away from home, whether it’s going to college or into a new apartment.
When a young adult leaves the nest, they often do so with a stack of supplies, from laundry baskets to extra dishes Mom had stashed in the back of a cabinet somewhere.
But what about the kids who make that transition from the foster care system? Oftentimes, the support structure offered by a family is lacking or missing entirely.
Right now, six youths in Yuma whose cases are managed by the Arizona Children’s Association (ACA) are aging out of the foster care system and into young adulthood.
ACA staff has helped prepare the youth with life skills, such as opening a bank account, budgeting, figuring out post-secondary education, applying for a job, and finding housing.
The challenge often comes in when these young adults need to establish a household. They need the basics, like frying pans and cooking utensils – the things one might often get from a parent’s home, or things that parents might supplement at the start, like towels, sheets and paper goods.
Fortunately, these young adults aren’t completely on their own, because they live in a community that steps forward to help each other.
Imagine the difference you can make for a young adult with a simple donation, be it some extra household goods that you no longer need, or a new item like a $15 toaster from your favorite store.
These little acts of kindness will set these young adults on the next path in their journeys on a positive note, knowing that their community cares.
Yuma is an amazing community, home to caring, wonderful people – and this is the perfect opportunity to give a little, which in turn will go a long way. And fortunately, one Yuma business, Rebel and Rove, is stepping forward to help, spreading the word and gathering supplies.
If you want to donate, Rebel and Rove on Main Street in Yuma is collecting donations. Or, contact the Arizona Children’s Association at (928) 344-8800 to find out how you can contribute.