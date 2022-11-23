Most of Yuma is already in prep mode for that big Thanksgiving dinner. And for many families, that means using a tasty cooking method: deep-frying the turkey.
When done right, a deep-fried turkey is a delicious way to cook up a bird.
However, when it goes wrong, it can go TERRIBLY wrong – with scary consequences.
The Yuma Fire Department recently held a demonstration on the subject, showing what dangers can unfold with a deep fryer. The photos were on A1 of Tuesday’s Yuma Sun, and it’s clear how quickly complications can arise.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notes turkey deep-frying horror stories range from burn injuries to homes burning down to “turkeys skyrocketing into the air.”
Readers, it’s safe to assume we all want to avoid all of those scenarios.
However, to that end, the USDA and the U.S. Fire Administration offer safety tips to help keep families safe if they choose to deep-fry a turkey.
• Smaller birds work best for frying – no larger than 12 pounds – and should be fresh, completely thawed and not stuffed.
• Select a cooking vessel large enough to completely submerge the turkey without it spilling over. The oil should cover the turkey by 1 to 2 inches. Test it first using water before using actual oil.
• Select a safe location outside for the deep fryer, away from any structures or flammable items, and at least 10 feet away from your home. Make sure it’s on a sturdy, stable surface, and don’t move it once it’s in use.
• Heat the oil to 350, and very slowly lower the turkey into the oil.
• Never leave the hot oil unattended, and keep track of the oil’s temperature so it doesn’t overheat.
• When the turkey is finished, turn the deep fryer off and allow the oil to completely cool before moving it.
• Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby – and if there is an issue, do not use water to put out the fire. If a fire escalates quickly, call the fire department ASAP.
Our goal this holiday season is to be safe and happy. Don’t derail your Thanksgiving celebrations with a deep-fryer incident!
