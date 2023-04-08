Ever feel like you were stuck in a perpetual loop, unable to break away from a membership or subscription because the company in question makes it too hard to end it? You find yourself paying dues or fees for something you haven’t used in ages, simply because it’s too challenging to “break up” with the company.
Now, the Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would end that problem, making it easier to cancel unwanted programs and get their money back too.
According to a report on NPR, the ”Click to Cancel” proposal “would require sellers to make it just as easy for customers to leave subscriptions as it is to enroll. It also aims to give consumers a clearer idea of what exactly they’re signing up for in advance, so they don’t feel ‘tricked or trapped into subscriptions.’”
Under the proposal, “If you were able to subscribe online you need to be able to cancel online using the same number of steps. If you open an account over the phone, you need to be able to close it over the phone without suffering endless hold music or sales pitch,” Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan told NPR.
The rule would also require businesses to clearly disclose all the terms upfront, including when the trial period ends, the cancellation deadline, the date of payments and more before collecting the billing information from the customer, NPR reports.
Companies would also have to send customers an annual reminder before their subscriptions automatically renew.
The penalty for companies that don’t comply is stiff: $50,000 per violation per day, the FTC notes.
Readers, we’ve all been down this road before. We sign up for a service, and it’s easy as pie to do so. And then, we realize we no longer want the service – but cancellation is so challenging, we spend hours trying to do so, or sometimes just give up.
And sometimes, we forget we signed up for something, and those recurring charges just continue to hit our credit cards every month, adding up to hefty totals over time.
The FTC’s rule would help cut down on a lot of that. Imagine if you got a notice every time a streaming service was about to renew. It would be a great reminder to cancel it if you no longer used it – made especially easy if a “click here to cancel” button appeared in the email too.
And if you love the service, great. You can disregard the email and go about life – but at least you’ve had a reminder about it, and could double check it to be sure you still want it.
The FTC is on to something here.
What do you think, readers? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com and share your thoughts!