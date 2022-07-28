Sweet bananas! The Mega Millions jackpot is going crazy.
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s drawing, which had a jackpot of $830 million. And let’s pause for a moment and consider that sum of money. $830 million. It’s not fathomable.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sweet bananas! The Mega Millions jackpot is going crazy.
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s drawing, which had a jackpot of $830 million. And let’s pause for a moment and consider that sum of money. $830 million. It’s not fathomable.
CNN notes that pot – had a winning ticket been sold – would have been the fourth largest lottery prize of all time in the U.S., and the third-largest Mega Millions prize.
However, no one had the magic numbers Tuesday night, so the Mega Millions rolls on. The next drawing is Friday night, and the jackpot is estimated to hit $1.02 billion, CNN reports.
The cash option would be $602.5 million, CNN notes – a mind-blowing amount of money. If one went for the annuity option, that’s a payout of $1.02 billion over 29 years, the Associated Press reports.
It’s taken 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner to get here, CNN notes, with no one matching the game’s six numbers since April 15.
It’s hard to wrap one’s mind around $602.5 million, let alone $1.02 billion.
And yet, for a very few people in the world, those sums are a drop in the bucket of their existing wealth. According to Forbes, Elon Musk (owner of SpaceX and Tesla) is worth $219 billion, leading the list of the world’s richest people.
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is in second place at $171 billion, followed by LVMHs’s Bernard Arnault and family at $158 billion, Microsoft’s Bill Gates at $129 billion and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet at $118 billion.
The Mega Millions pot pales in comparison to those numbers. And yet, we think one could have a lot of fun with $1 billion, too. Those kind of funds can easy a lot of worries – and create a lot of new ones.
The winner could quit their day job, buy the house of their dreams in just about any U.S. city, and pick any car on the lot. They could turn to philanthropy, helping out their favorite organizations, or use the funds to launch their perfect career, whatever it is they once fantasized about. Or, they could spend the rest of their lifetime floating in swimming pools around the world while sipping fruity island drinks. The possibilities are endless.
But at the same time, we’ve also read countless stories about lottery winners who won big, lived big, and had it all crash down around them in a big way too.
Money doesn’t solve everything, and too much money comes with its own set of cautionary tales. But it is sure fun to dream, isn’t it?
We know the odds are slim, but we’ve got our Mega Millions tickets in hand, just in case.
How about you, Yuma? Are you playing Mega Millions on Friday? And if so, what would you do with the winnings? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.