Gallup recently did a study on the state of religion in America, and the results were interesting.
According to Gallup, three in four Americans said they identify with a specific religious faith. Of those, 69% identify with a Christian religion – 35% who are Protestant, 22% who are Catholic, and 12% who identify with another Christian religion or as simply “Christian.”
An additional 7% identify with a non-Christian religion, including 2% as Jewish, 1% Muslim and 1% Buddhist.
The survey found that 21% said they have no religious preference and 3% did not answer the question.
However, look at the statistics from 50 years ago.
According to Gallup, “90% of U.S. adults identified with a Christian religion, 6% were non-Christian or another religion, and 4% did not have a religious preference. Thus, much of the change in the U.S. has been a shift away from Christian religions to no religion at all.”
And at the same time, Gallup found that church attendance is declining too.
When asked if they had attended church, synagogue, mosque or temple in the past seven days, “an average of 29% of U.S. adults in 2021 reported they had done so, either in person or virtually. In 2000, 44% had gone to church in the past seven days, and in 1958, 49% had,” Gallup reported
Membership at a religious organization has dropped as well.
“Less than half of Americans, 47%, belong to a formal house of worship. Church membership has been below the majority level each of the past two years. When Gallup first asked the question in 1937, 73% were members of a church, and as recently as 1999, 70% were,” Gallup noted.
Gallup’s study found that the decline in church membership has been driven for the most part by younger generations of Americans, with about 1 in 3 U.S. young adults having no religious affiliation.
Gallup’s survey was done at the end of 2021, following two years of a pandemic which kept people home – and that could be contributing to a decline in church membership.
The Gallup survey is notably missing one key element: why there has been a drop in these numbers.
However, this survey doesn’t mean people have lost faith, necessarily. People may be stepping back from organized religion but still finding faith in other aspects of life, choosing to worship in different, nontraditional ways.
We’ve seen over and over again this concept of “evolve or die.” It has applied to just about every facet of life, and religion is no exception to that.
People want something to identify with, a group that gives them a sense of kinship and comfort, a place that validates their beliefs and philosophies. In the past, church has filled that role – but if organized religion fails to evolve with its flock, it stands the risk of getting left behind.
What are your thoughts on religion, readers? Have you changed your practices, and if so, why? Let us know. Share your thoughts online at letters@yumasun.com.