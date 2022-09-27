If you leave your garage door opener in your car overnight, you might want to think again – it could be an easy way for a thief to gain entry to your garage, and possibly your home.
That tip was one shared recently by the Yuma Police Department in an effort to help prevent burglaries.
YPD noted with Christmas right around the corner (90 days, readers!), the goal is to help residents prevent themselves from becoming burglary victims.
YPD’s suggestions included:
• Lock the doors to your vehicles and residence – and don’t forget dog doors that may be wide enough for a person to access your home.
• Leave exterior lights on at your home or consider using motion-detecting lights.
• Never leave your vehicle running and unattended, even for a moment.
• Report criminal and suspicious activity immediately.
• Keep valuables in your garage, car and home out of sight. Remove valuables from your vehicle, including garage doors and spare keys.
All the tips are valuable points to follow, but the garage is an especially critical one.
Forbes notes that 34% of the time, burglars will access a home through the front door, with the goal of being in and out as quickly as possible.
But if the front door isn’t an easy option, they will look for an alternative, such as the garage door.
And think for a moment about your garage. You might not store your family jewels in there, but the garage is home to other items that can be quite expensive to replace. Think about the lawn mower, leaf blower and tools often found in the garage, or the bikes, quads and other outdoor toys.
It’s easy for a thief to walk by the garage when the door is open to check the place out, especially if the door is open but you aren’t visibly present.
A garage is also the gateway to your house. If a would-be thief gains access to the garage, the next logical step is to check the door into your house – and if that door is unlocked, your entire home is open for the taking.
So back to that garage door opener. If it’s sitting in your car, it’s easy for a thief to open the car door and grab it, especially if the car is unlocked. The thief can come back at any time to hit that garage – and possibly the rest of your home.
The goal here is to protect you and your belongings. Take that garage door opener inside, and keep the door between your house and garage locked.