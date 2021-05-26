Readers, are you planning on taking a little Memorial Day road trip? If so, be ready to spend a little extra on gas. Prices are expected to be the highest since the 2014 holiday weekend, AAA reports.
ABC notes the increase is due to the effects of the Colonial Pipeline attack as well as increased demand.
AAA reports that the national gas price average is $3.03 – 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.
We have to think that as America returns to some degree of normal, people are ready to get out and do something – visit loved ones, see a national park, or hit the coast, just to be out of the house a bit.
AAA notes that an estimated 37 million Americans will travel by car and by plane for the Memorial Day weekend. It’s a 60% increase over last year – an increase that isn’t surprising. It is a “strong indication” that summer travel will be popular, AAA reports.
Living in Yuma, it’s easy to reach some amazing destinations in just a short travel window.
San Diego and Phoenix? A fast three hours.
Los Angeles and Flagstaff? Just five hours or a little less, if the traffic gods are smiling upon the roads.
There are countless state and national parks that are within driving range, beautiful cool mountains to the north of us, and if you drive west, eventually you’ll hit that sweet California coastline.
Mask restrictions are still in place in California until at least June 15, but that doesn’t mean Yumans won’t flock to the beaches there.
In fact, the National Weather Service reports that the weather in Yuma will be warm this weekend but not unbearable, with highs between 98-101 degrees. But that’s still a steep increase from San Diego’s highs in the upper 60s.
What do you think, readers? Are you going to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, and if so, where are you going? Or, will gas prices or other concerns keep you at home? Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.