At the State of the Union address Tuesday night, we saw a hint of something that’s been missing of late: a sense of unity in Washington, D.C.
Early in his speech, President Biden noted, “We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people.”
The standing ovation was immediate.
Biden focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting “He will never, never weaken the resolve of the free world,” a statement again that was met with applause.
Biden also declared his support for police departments, noting, “The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them, fund them.” That’s a striking statement in contrast to the very liberal “defund the police movement,” and it was a statement met with applause throughout the chamber.
He also emphasized the bipartisan efforts that have transpired over the last year, noting he signed 80 bipartisan bills into law last year, “from preventing government shutdowns to protecting Asian Americans from still-too-common hate crimes, to reforming military justice.”
And he pushed for further bipartisan actions, noting “It is important for us to show the nation that we can come together and do big things.”
Biden also touched on the challenges of partisan politics during a segment on COVID-19. “Let’s use this moment to reset. So, stop looking at COVID as a partisan dividing line. See it for what it is: a God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies and start seeing each other for who we are: fellow Americans.”
It wasn’t a perfect speech of harmony. There were two disruptions by Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and other moments when division between the Republicans and Democrats was clear.
However, there were also moments when both sides were engaged and apparently in step with one another, and that’s something that’s been missing from Washington in particular.
Biden delivered a key statement last night: “The State of the Union is strong because you, the American people are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’ll be stronger a year from now than we are today. This is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time.”
And there’s truth to that statement. Regardless of what political party one chooses, when push comes to shove, Americans stand together. We see it in Yuma on a regular basis, and it’s something we take pride in. Our nation’s politicians may be polarized – and political conversations can still be hot potatoes – but when there’s a need, neighbors help neighbors. It happens in Yuma and in communities across the nation.
For once, it was refreshing to see our politicians apparently agreeing a little bit too. It’s a trend we hope to see continue.