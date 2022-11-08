Good morning, readers.
Election Day is here, finally, and we’re ready for action.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Good morning, readers.
Election Day is here, finally, and we’re ready for action.
Please head to the polls, cast your vote, and let your voice be heard.
We have the opportunity to choose who will represent us at the local, state and federal level – and every single one of those races matter, from the Yuma City Council to the Arizona attorney general and governor to the U.S. Senate and House.
There are also several local and state propositions on the ballot, each of which is important and helps shape our future.
The Yuma Sun isn’t going to tell you how to vote or who to vote for – but we do hope that you’ve done your research on these candidates and propositions, so you choose the options to best represent you. And if you need some information, visit AZCleanElections.gov, to find nonpartisan resources.
Yuma residents may cast their vote or drop off ballots at any of the eight voting centers in Yuma County from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following are Election Day voting locations:
• MEGA CENTER: Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma
• MEGA CENTER: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma
• Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
• Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma
• Arizona Western College Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E, Yuma
• AWC Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center, 28851 County 12th St., Wellton
• Somerton Community Center, 805 W. Main St., Somerton
• MEGA CENTER: Cesar Chavez Cultural Center, 1015 N. Main St., San Luis
If you have an early ballot, there’s still time to return it, but it must be dropped off by 7 p.m. tonight. Voters should drop off early ballots at any of the six secure ballot drop boxes throughout Yuma County. These include the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.; Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive; and the library branches in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton; or at any voting center.
Yuma, it’s critical that you cast your vote today. Every vote helps shape the future of Yuma – and every voice matters.
This is about your vote and your voice – please exercise it today.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.