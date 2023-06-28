Taking the pedestrian route might be more dangerous than we realize.
According to a new study, every day in America, 20 people are killed by a moving vehicle while they are walking outside.
The Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by drivers in 2022, which is the highest number since 1981, NPR reports.
Pedestrian deaths rose a troubling 77% between 2010 and 2021, compared to a 25% rise in all other traffic fatalities, the study found.
The two biggest issues leading to the deaths? Unsafe infrastructure and the prevalence of SUVs.
The study found the U.S. “continues to lag in its effort to improve road safety,” NPR reports.
New Mexico was ranked the most dangerous state for pedestrians at 4.4 fatalities per 100,000 people, followed by Arizona (4.17 deaths) and Florida (3.7).
Readers, it’s yet another list we hate to lead.
Most of the pedestrian fatalities occurred at night, and the study notes that freeways and expressways are particularly dangerous after sunset, as are interstates and principal arterials. “Drivers tend to be traveling at higher speeds on these roads and do not expect to see pedestrians in their path,” the study found.
And it’s important to note that for this study’s purpose, “pedestrian” includes anyone who was killed on foot – so that includes stranded motorists who exit the vehicle, construction workers, first responders and tow truck drivers.
But the greatest number of fatalities aren’t occurring on freeways. They are happening on “non-freeway arterials:” mixed-use roadways where walkers interact with higher-speed traffic, the report notes.
So the question on the table, of course, is what can be done to improve pedestrian safety?
Some of the suggestions fall squarely on local governments, such as creating pedestrian refuge islands, crosswalk visibility enhancements, pedestrian hybrid beacons, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, and, of course, sidewalks.
Locally, we see some of these improvements taking place or scheduled to take place, but we also know more can be done.
And some of the safety measures fall to pedestrians and drivers themselves.
If you are out walking, make sure you are alert and pay attention to your surroundings. Wear reflective, bright clothing, and if it’s dark outside, please make sure you have lights or a flashlight to increase your visibility.
If you are driving, watch out for pedestrians. Slow down in high-traffic pedestrian areas, and always be alert for the possibility of someone walking on the roadway.
The study notes, “Everyone deserves to arrive at their destination safely, regardless of their transportation choice.”
We couldn’t agree more. Whether you are a driver or a pedestrian, please be alert and stay safe!
