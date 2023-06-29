If you plan on having a Fourth of July barbecue to celebrate the holiday, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has some good news for you.
This year’s cookout will cost you less than last year’s.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you plan on having a Fourth of July barbecue to celebrate the holiday, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has some good news for you.
This year’s cookout will cost you less than last year’s.
Families can expect to pay $67.73 for a party of 10, down 3% from the record high in 2022.
That isn’t much – 3% – but frankly, we’ll take it.
The bill is still 14% higher than prices were just two years ago, the farm bureau notes.
Here’s a look at the breakdown of costs for 2023, according to the AFBF:
“The slight downward direction in the cost of a cookout doesn’t counter the dramatic increases we’ve seen over the past few years. Families are still feeling the pinch of high inflation along with other factors keeping prices high,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.
Isn’t that the truth? We’ve seen the increased costs at the grocery stores locally, and we’ve heard from countless families who are making changes to compensate, strategically shopping to help lower their groceries bills.
But Cryan makes an interesting point, especially in an agricultural community such as Yuma.
“Don’t assume farmers come out as winners from higher prices at the grocery store either. They’re price takers, not price makers, whose share of the retail food dollar is just 14%. Farmers have to pay for fuel, fertilizer and other expenses, which have all gone up in cost,” Cryan notes.
Just 14%, readers. Considering all the hard work that goes into growing America’s food, that feels surprisingly low.
We see our agricultural workers out in the fields all the time in Yuma County, and we know that’s not an easy job.
If you see a farmer today, thank them for their hard work.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.