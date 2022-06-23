Over the last few weeks, there have been several stories in the news celebrating breakthroughs in the fields of health and science.
Too often, those stories are skimmed over or lightly referenced, passed over en route to the next round of gripping news or something with more bite.
But good science and positive health stories are worth celebrating.
Take a look at these great developments:
• According to Fox News, “a diabetic drug taken once a week lead to dramatic weight loss in people who have obesity.” The New England Journal of Medicine notes that over a 72-week trial, participants lost up to 20% of their body weight. The drug, tirzepatide, was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration to help treat type 2 diabetes. The Fox report notes the drug could be a potential therapeutic option for those with obesity.
• A new study has found that some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. According to the Associated Press, one study used a blood test to see which colon cancer patients could skip chemo after surgery, and another suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can skip radiation after a lumpectomy. The goal is to find shorter, gentler care for cancer patients, the AP notes, which is something on which we can all agree.
• A small group of rectal cancer patients took an experimental drug called dostarlimab – and in every single case, every single tumor disappeared, NPR reports. The trial group consisted of just 18 people, and more research needs to be done. However, some scientists note this type of result has never before been seen in the history of cancer research – which is simply amazing.
• Children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations, with both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines getting the green light. According to the Associated Press, roughly 18 million children in the U.S. under 5 will now be eligible – moving families one step closer to “normalcy.” Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.
In the midst of the regular day, it’s easy for these positive stories to get overshadowed by the darker stories. But these movements happening in the health field are ones for which we should be thankful- and each has the potential for positive change.