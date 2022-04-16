Early on in the pandemic, we had a strange phenomenon in the U.S. – and recently, it’s making headlines again.
We’re in the midst of another coin shortage.
The issue isn’t a lack of coins. Apparently, there are plenty of coins. However, the coins aren’t circulating through the country.
So what happened to the coins?
According to the Associated Press, COVID disrupted consumers’ buying habits. People shifted over to using plastic cards to pay, rather than using cash. This led to a shortage of coins in 2020.
A State of Coin report by the Federal Reserve noted that while coin deposit volumes began to increase in the summer of 2020, the problem is back, as people stopped using coins and stuck to plastic cards.
If people are using plastic cards to pay, this may not seem like a concern. But the AP article points out that not everyone uses plastic. Some people don’t have bank accounts, and rely on cash.
And sometimes, we just need coins. Laundromats and self-serve car washes are two perfect examples. But we use coins all the time, from vending machines to grocery store transactions.
This issue isn’t really surprising, because it feels like COVID caused upheaval in just about every area of our lives – why not coin circulation too?
But it’s an easy one to help solve.
Take a look around your house. Check those couch cushions, look in car’s cupholders, dig into the depths of your purse and check that little bowl on your dresser where you empty your pockets each night. We’re guessing you’ve got some coins sitting around that have simply accumulated around the house.
Then, call your bank and see what their policy is on accepting coins. Some banks have coin machines that will count them for you and deposit them in your account, while other banks require you to count and roll them first.
Or, take the coins to one of those coin machines around town that allows you to dump the money in and counts it for you, giving you dollars in return, or gift cards to specific businesses.
Chances are, those coins are just taking space in your house, so it’s worth putting them back into circulation!