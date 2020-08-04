If you bought fresh onions since May 1, it’s a good idea to do a little research before consuming them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration report there is a salmonella Newport outbreak underway that has been linked to onions.
“Thomson International Inc., a California-based grower, packer, shipper and supplier, was named in the government agencies’ public safety announcements, which noted that the company has voluntarily recalled a variety of onions for potential Salmonella contamination,” Fox News reports.
Red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions are included in the recall. They were sold in cartons weighing between 5 and 50 pounds, and in mesh sacks between 2 and 50 pounds.
The recalled brands include Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
So far, there have been nearly 400 cases reported in 34 states, including 14 in Arizona.
Salmonella is an unpleasant infection. Symptoms will appear anywhere from six hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria, the CDC notes.
Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, chills, headaches and blood in the stool, the Mayo Clinic reports. Symptoms can last four to seven days, although the Mayo Clinic says it can take months before a patient’s bowels return to normal.
The CDC bulletin notes that if you have fresh onions at home, check the label to see if it is from Thomson International. If so, throw it out.
And if the label is gone? The CDC recommends being cautious and throwing those onions out, too.
Now, keep in mind that onions have a relatively long shelf life, lasting as long as two to three months when stored in a cool, dry place.
If you bought onions between May 1 and today, check their labels, and if they were produced by Thomson International, take the appropriate actions.
When it comes to salmonella, it’s better to be safe than to risk that bacteria!