It’s a great time to be a student in Yuma County!
Have you noticed this lately? We’ve had a lot of good news about both our students and our schools, and it’s news we love to share.
San Luis High School was recently selected to be part of the Robust and Equitable Measures to Inspire Quality Schools (REMIQS) project, launched by the KnowledgeWorks nonprofit organization. The project will look at schools that outperformed expectations and created opportunities for students to achieve success both in school and outside of it. San Luis High was selected as a model of success, which is a tremendous honor. The school’s practices will be studied to help set models for other schools to follow.
And speaking of exciting news at the high school level, work is underway on the new Somerton High School campus, a facility that has long been needed to serve students in Somerton.
But that’s not the only good news on the new school front! The Somerton School District is adding two new schools as well – elementary schools in Somerton and eastern San Luis.
This week, we also had the Yuma County Spelling Bee, which was an exciting back and forth matchup of spelling skills Tuesday. Congratulations to winner Daniel Renteria, a seventh grade student at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, as well as runner-up Dominic Dumo, a fifth grade student at Ronald Reagan Elementary School!
We’ve also seen incredible generousity toward our schools and their supporting programs. The Desert Lily Quilters recently donated $4,000 to the 4th Ave Gym Foundation, which provides athletic equipment and resources to Yuma County’s high schools. To date, the foundation has raised over $170,000 since its inception in 2017, funds that have been used for a variety of projects to benefit school sports programs.
Our school board meetings often highlight a variety of generous donations, such as a donation worth over $5,000 by DPE Construction Vice President Jim Allen in the form of pea gravel, which will be used in District One playgrounds underneath the playground structures as a safety measure.
In fact, District One noted at its recent school board meeting that donations there have exceeded $100,000 this academic year – a sign of just how amazing and giving Yumans are.
From new campuses to success stories to generous Yumans, great things are happening at schools across Yuma County!