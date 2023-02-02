Today, the furriest weathercaster in the United States, Punxsutawney Phil, will emerge from his burrow to decide what the future holds for winter.
If he sees his shadow, it’s an indication that we’ll see six more weeks of winter.
If he doesn’t, the theory is we’ll have an early spring.
It’s an interesting tradition – but why do we turn to a groundhog?
According to History.com, today’s date holds significance in ancient and modern traditions. History notes that the Celts marked the beginning of spring, which evolved across Europe into Candlemas as Christianity spread. Some believed that if Candlemas was sunny, there would be another 40 days of cold and snow, History reports.
Germans, meanwhile, took it a step further, deciding that the day was only sunny if animals glimpsed their own shadow – and when they moved to Pennsylvania, they brought the tradition along with them.
Punxsutawney, Pa., took it a step further. In 1887, the local newspaper held the first official Groundhog Day celebration, a tradition that continues today, History reports.
Phil even has his own website, which notes that he’s been making predictions for over 130 years, thanks to a “magic elixir” that extends his life.
Phil’s website, www.groundhog.org, also offers more truthful facts about the science behind groundhogs. The animals are one of the few that truly hibernate, and their life spans are normally six to eight years long – Phil aside, of course.
It’s terrific to see a tradition like Punxsutawney Phil take roots in a community and spread across the nation. It’s a fun one tied to the past, and one that anyone can appreciate, whether or not they believe the predictions themselves.
In Yuma, we just want to enjoy our sunny “cool” winter days – after all, who can argue with a perfect Yuma day in the 70s? Whatever Phil sees today, we hope it translates to six more weeks of winter, Yuma-style!
A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2017.
