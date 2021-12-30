As the new year draws near – and with it, celebrations big and small – there are some new guidelines out there regarding COVID of which Yumans should be aware.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the guidelines for isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, reducing the number of days from 10 to five.
According to the CDC, isolation should begin on the day a person tests positive. If a person is not showing any symptoms after the five-day period, they can then resume normal activities, but should continue to wear a mask around others for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.
The CDC also reduced the amount of time a person should quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tests positive.
The CDC is now recommending those who are vaccinated and received a booster shot can skip quarantining if they wear a face mask for at least 10 days. If a person is vaccinated and has not gotten a booster, or if they are partly vaccinated or not vaccinated at all, the CDC recommends a five-day quarantine, then wearing a mask in public for an additional five days.
Is it confusing? A little bit.
But step back and think about this for a moment.
If you are sick, whether it’s strep throat or COVID-19 or the flu or the measles, you should stay home.
Why leave your house and spread the illness to others?
Somewhere along the line, well before COVID was in the picture, we got lax about this as a country. Think about one of those pre-COVID days, when your co-worker spent the day coughing, and then two days later, the whole office was coughing. We built a society that doesn’t prioritize staying home when sick – and now, it’s really difficult to get people to shift their perspectives.
It doesn’t matter what the germs are. If you feel sick, don’t share the love with your friends.
COVID complicates matters a bit. A person can have COVID, and not have any symptoms at all, yet still spread the illness to others. That’s why it matters to mask up if you know you’ve been exposed, whether or not you show symptoms.
Ultimately, the goal is to keep people healthy. And with COVID, that requires personal responsibility. Get vaccinated, get your booster shots, and when necessary, wear those masks.