This Saturday is Halloween, but this year, the celebrations may look a little different.
Lurking out there is the potential for the scariest of tricks: COVID-19.
When one considers trick-or-treating, that usually involves kids gathered in a cluster on a porch, looking for candy.
Families move together in groups up and down the street, passing in close proximity to one another.
The question is, how can one safely have fun while reducing the risks of COVID-19?
Options include only stopping at a few known houses to trick-or-treat, and then heading back home for a “scary” movie night. Or, one can set up a candy hide-and-seek in the backyard for the kids. If you want to pass out candy, be sure to wear a mask and use lots of hand sanitizer along the way.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following tips:
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
• Wash hands before handling treats.
• Bring hand sanitizer with you, and use it after touching objects or other people.
• Wear a mask.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who don’t live with you.
These safety tips are important, but it’s also important to remember safety and general etiquette on Halloween, too.
• Make sure you are visible – wear glow sticks or reflective clothing so drivers can easily see you.
• Watch for vehicles, take your time crossing the street, and don’t dart into traffic. We want everyone to come home safely.
• Only knock on doors that have the porch light on. No porch light? Then move on – that house isn’t planning to give out any treats.
• Ring the doorbell or knock once. Just once. If no one answers, move along to the next house.
• Remember to say please and thank you. Adults really like that – and when all the kids are polite and friendly, it encourages adults to participate again next year.
• Wait your turn. Don’t push your way to the front of the line.
• Wrap it up at a decent hour, like 9 p.m.
Yuma adults, we know you might be tempted to go out and party. After all, it’s Halloween. But please, whatever you choose to do, do so safely. Watch out for trick-or-treaters, drive safely, and follow COVID precautions.
We’re all ready for this pandemic to be over, but it’s especially tough on kids. We have a chance tonight to make life feel a little more normal for them. Please do so carefully and responsibily, and make positive, unique memories for your family.