“From the Halls of Montezuma
“To the shores of Tripoli;
“We fight our country’s battles
“On the air, on land and sea.
“First to fight for right and freedom
“And to keep our honor clean;
“We are proud to claim the title
“Of United States Marine.”
- The U.S. Marine Corps Hymn
Yuma has a vibrant military community, but perhaps none is more visible than the city’s ties with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Today the U.S. Marine Corps is celebrating its 245th birthday.
The Marines were established on this date in 1775, when the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution declaring that “two battalions of Marines be raised.”
The Marine Corps helped give birth to this country, and has fought to protect her from that moment forward.
The Marines have played vital roles throughout American history, serving in the Revolutionary War, the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the Boxer Rebellion, the Battle of Guantanamo Bay, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Panama, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq and more.
Today, Marines are trained to fight in the air, on the ground and at sea, and Yuma plays a vital role in that training. Marines here have access to 1 million acres of bombing and aviation training ranges, and amazing weather.
Our community openly welcomes events such as Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI), in which Marines fine-tune their skills.
However, Yuma isn’t the one to be feted today.
Those honors instead go to every man and woman who has proudly worn the uniform of a United States Marine and to their families. Every day served is a testament of courage, bravery and dedication – to both their community and to their country.
The Marines are a part of our community fabric, woven in bands of gold and scarlet, intertwined with our city’s heart.
To our Marines, happy 245th birthday! Thank you for your service!