The hardest part isn’t the waiting – it’s the lack of information.
What, precisely, will happen when Title 42 expires tonight is anyone’s guess.
Title 42 is a public health policy issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the government to immediately expel and fly asylum seekers back to their countries of origin.
It was used to expel people 2.8 million times along the border, the Associated Press reports, since the pandemic started in March 2020.
We know the concern is that a flood of people will come across the border into Yuma County. But will that happen remains to be seen. We also don’t know precisely what support will look like from the federal government here.
On Wednesday, the Biden Administration announced it will begin denying asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through, the Associated Press reports.
The measure is intended to crack down on illegal crossings, the AP notes.
“Migrants caught crossing illegally will not be allowed to return for five years. They can face criminal prosecution if they do,” the AP reports.
“The expiration of Title 42 does not signal an open border but rather “means tougher consequences for people who crossed the border illegally,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday.
The new rules appear to be intended to encourage people to seek a legal pathway into the U.S., but there are exceptions to that, such as for children traveling alone.
But in any situation, it’s the unknowns that are the most troubling. We don’t know what the end of Title 42 will mean for our community, for our service organizations, for our Border Patrol agents, for our law enforcement agencies or for our hospital.
And at the same time, there are a lot of unknowns for those people waiting on the other side of the border – the vast majority of whom are trying to get here in search of a better life.
We can’t lose sight of the humanitarian element in this.
We don’t know what will happen when Title 42 expires, and speculation will get us nowhere. But we do know that now, we need patience, kindness and support for those on the front lines in Yuma County over the next few days while this unfolds.
