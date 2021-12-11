COVID is exhausting, isn’t it?
We don’t want to downplay the seriousness of COVID-19. By now, chances are you know someone who has had the illness, or was hospitalized for it, or perhaps even died. The impact has been far-reaching, and the Yuma Sun has heard from countless Yumans who’ve had COVID, with varying reactions to it – no symptoms right on up to time in the ICU at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Is it a serious threat? We believe it is, and science certainly backs that up.
But we also have COVID fatigue.
We see the latest headlines and our eyes admittedly glaze over a bit.
Delta moved on to omicron, and we’ve seen some panicked reports out there – and we’ve also seen more than a few shrugs about it.
At this point, we don’t know much about omicron. Is it worse than delta? Is it more infectious? How effective are the vaccines, and what role do booster shots play?
Lots of questions, but science is still sorting out the answers.
That’s been one of the biggest challenges with COVID. We’re a society that wants answers RIGHT NOW. But COVID was a new player in our world, and the research had to be done. Then, as we think we start to understand the virus, it mutates, taking us down a new path of uncertainty.
We have learned a few things along the way.
We know that social distancing, masks and sanitation practices work.
We know that vaccines provide some level of protection, and as that protection wanes, a booster shot is needed to get that added bump of protection.
We also know that vaccines aren’t the silver bullet we hoped they would be. COVID is a virus, not a werewolf. COVID is a multipronged virus, and the vaccine helps, but doesn’t make us invincible.
Readers, we don’t know what the future holds, especially in regards to COVID. But we’ve seen this is clearly an evolving situation, and it makes sense to protect oneself. We’re not encouraging panic. Please don’t run out and purchase the global supply of toilet paper and ramen again.
But don’t let the COVID fatigue prevent you from taking sensible steps to protect you and your family. Stick with the social distancing and masks when necessary, and wash your hands. Those are great steps for preventing colds and other viruses like the flu too.
Get your vaccines, and if you’ve already done that, then get your booster shot too.
Let’s do what we can to drive those COVID numbers back down in Yuma County, and keep the variants away.