On Monday night, Yuma Sun and the Yuma Sun Rotary Club hosted our annual sports banquet to honor our high school athletes from around Yuma County.
It’s amazing to watch our student athletes work so hard, both in their sports and in their classes.
High school classes alone are a time commitment. Homework, test preparations, etc . – it’s not a walk in the park.
And then, these students take it one step further, committing to their sports for the duration. That commitment provides a variety of awesome benefits to our teens. They learn to work in a team environment while at the same time learning time-management skills, sportsmanship and more. The friendships they develop often will last a lifetime – as do the memories.
But for every single sport, these kids put in serious time, practicing, working out and readying themselves for their moment of action.
There’s no guarantee of success, but these kids know that hard work pays off.
It’s a challenging balancing act for each of them.
Oftentimes, there are a lot of sacrifices, missing family time and activities, or events with friends.
But these student athletes keep at it, reaching for their dreams every inch of the way.
However, these students don’t do it alone.
To their coaches, thank you for guiding them on this journey, and helping them unlock their potential.
To their parents, thank you for supporting your kids, driving them back and forth to practice, helping them wherever you can, and for always being their loudest cheerleaders in the stands.
To each of our students who were honored Monday night, congratulations on your successes! We look forward to seeing you on the field or the court next year.
And to our seniors, best of luck to you in your future endeavors!!
Readers, please take a moment today to look over the All-Region Team Sports Awards special section inside this edition of the Yuma Sun, and join us in congratulating our student athletes!