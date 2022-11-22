In a week that should be marked with giving thanks and grace, instead, the headlines are dominated by another mass shooting.
The latest incident happened Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. A gunman opened fire, killing five people and injuring 25 others before being subdued by other patrons. The suspect now faces murder and hate crime charges.
Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub, providing a safe, welcoming space to members of the LGBTQ community, the Associated Press reports.
Sadly, the shooting took place during Transgender Awareness Week, just minutes before the start of Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day intended to honor and remember transgender people who have been lost to violence, the AP notes.
Readers, the whole situation makes our hearts heavy.
According to a survey by the Center for American Progress in 2020, more than 1 in 3 LGBTQ Americans faced discrimination of some kind in the prior year, including more than 3 in 5 transgender Americans.
In its 2020 report, the FBI recognized 1,051 victims of hate crimes targeted due to their sexual orientation (13.5% of all hate crimes reported) and 236 victims of hate crimes targeted due to their gender identity (3% of all hate crimes reported), GLAAD reports.
What is wrong with our society today that people cannot respect one another?
Who are we to judge one another based on who we love? Shouldn’t we all, as individuals, be able to love the person of our choice?
Love does not discriminate. And neither should we.
In 2022, people should be free to be whoever they are and to love whoever they choose, and not worry about repercussions because they don’t conform to someone else’s concept of what love is.
This is America, the land of the free. And that freedom isn’t just for one segment of the population. It applies to all, regardless of gender, race, color, religion or sexual orientation.
And let’s be abundantly clear. Violence and hate are never the answer. Over and over again, we’ve seen communities ripped apart by senseless actions that dig deep wounds with lasting repercussions in our souls.
It’s time for the hate, brutality and dangerous rhetoric to stop.
Today, our hearts are with Colorado Springs.