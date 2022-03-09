We often say that if you want to make a difference, head to the polls and vote.
But if you truly want to have an impact, you can go a step further: serve your community as an elected official.
Monday was the first day for people to file as a local candidate for the 2022 election cycle.
The primary election will be held Aug. 2, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.
And readers, there are a lot of open seats to be filled in 2022 here in Yuma County – and that’s where we can truly make a difference.
There are open seats at the municipal level to serve on the councils for Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and Yuma.
There are also seats open to serve at the courts, constable and precinct committeeman, as well as on the governing boards for the Hospital Board, Pest Abatement, Martinez Lake Fire District, and the Martinez Lake Road Improvement and Maintenance District.
And then there are the school boards. And readers, there are seats open on just about every school board in Yuma County.
District 1, Somerton, Crane, Hyder, Mohawk, Wellton, Gadsden, Antelope Union, Yuma Union High and STEDY all have open seats on their boards this year – 10 school districts, all in need of people to serve. Even the Yuma County School Superintendent’s seat is on this year’s ballot.
No matter where you live, there is a chance to get out there and serve your community.
We should note that serving the public isn’t easy. Elected officials have to be ready to learn and eager to make a difference. There’s a commitment of time required – time spent at meetings, doing research, meeting with constituents, etc.
And one has to have a thick skin too. It’s not easy, and people can be critical of those serving in office on a personal level.
However, the rewards can be tremendous. Serving on a school board, for example, helps directly shape the future of our youngest residents. Serving on a city council is an amazing way to represent your neighbors while having an impact on your city.
If you are interested, take the time to learn more about the position, and then follow the steps to get on the ballot – and get out there to meet your community.
But if you want to serve, now is the time to get started. For more information, call Election Services at 928-373-1014 or visit the website at www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices.