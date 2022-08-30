Labor Day weekend is going to be a sizzler, if the current forecast from the National Weather Service stands.
Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures are expected to hit 109-110, with lows around 88 degrees and winds of 5-10 mph.
That means the Colorado River is likely to be a weekend destination, particularly for boating enthusiasts around Martinez Lake and Fisher’s Landing.
It’s a great time and an amazing way to beat the heat, so readers, we get the lure of the river.
However, if you do decide to head out, please be extra-vigilant.
Earlier this month, the Yuma Sun reported on an incident where a boat hit a sandbar, damaging the boat and leading to injuries to the passengers on board.
Two people sustained injuries serious enough to be transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
On any given day, the river’s levels can fluctuate, making sandbars a challenge. A path that was readily accessible today might not be tomorrow, so those captaining boats on the river need to be ever-vigilant of this.
This sandbar accident happened in early August, and the river’s visibility was relatively normal.
Now, we’ve had a series of monsoon storms across the region, and those storms have had a dramatic impact on our Colorado River.
Several river enthusiasts posted photos of the Colorado over the weekend on social media, and the water is now a muddy brown, thanks to all the storm turbulence and run-off – which greatly hampers the visibility of the sandbars in the river.
Over time, all of that sediment will settle, and the river will return to its normal visibility. But it won’t happen immediately.
As it is on a normal visibility weekend, sandbars can be tricky to spot. Add in some unsettled sediment and we can see how this can make navigating the river a challenge.
Readers, if you are headed out to the river this weekend, please be careful. A solid series of storms like we’ve had over the last few weeks have the potential to dramatically impact the river. Take your time, stay alert and vigilant, and please be safe!
