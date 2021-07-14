Heinz has launched a new campaign to address a discrepancy that has perplexed grocery shoppers for decades: the hot dog/bun conundrum.
Almost always, the number of hot dogs in a package is different from the number of buns in a package. Hot dogs are often 10 to a package, while buns are usually 8. It’s a phenomenon seen in grocery stores both in Yuma and all around the U.S.
In response, Heinz has launched the Heinz Hot Dog Pact, noting “We’re calling on Big Bun and Big Wiener companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all.”
Heinz is now lobbying for companies to sell hot dogs AND buns in the same number – either 8 or 10.
Heinz is in a unique position to launch the petition, as the company is a condiment powerhouse catering to the hot dog consumer market.
As such, the company has started a petition on Change.org, which notes, “Let’s change hot dog history together.”
Heinz has a point. It’s annoying that the number of buns vs. dogs often differs.
But maybe there’s some rhyme or reason to the bun scenario that we just don’t know.
Mental Floss reports that hot dog packaging dates back to the 1940s, and producers picked 10 as the number.
Bakeries set different standards, which are based on the size of baking trays, Mental Floss reports.
The standards for buns and hot dogs were set independent of one another, Mental Floss notes – and they haven’t deviated.
And today, not everyone wants a bun, so being two buns short may not be a big deal. Think of all the gluten-free diets, or people who eat low-carb diets, or young children who might eat that hot dog diced up into little pieces – no bun needed.
But Heinz might be on to something, because it IS annoying to not have an even number of buns and hot dogs. If nothing else, it’s a crafty marketing ploy. It’s certainly gotten some attention – over 20,000 signatures in the last two weeks – and maybe it will come to a solution!
What do you think, readers? Should buns and hot dog manufactures get together for an even number in their packages, or does it matter?
Let us know – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com. Or, sign the petition: https://www.change.org/p/hot-dog-lovers-heinz-hot-dog-pact.