Every year like clockwork, we know a few things are going to happen. This time of year, it’s guaranteed that Yuma will start climbing to the triple digits, students will wrap up their school years, and the Humane Society of Yuma will see an influx of kittens.
At the end of April, HSOY sent out a press release noting the shelter was at max capacity.
Part of the problem is the number of people who are giving up animals. If this is something you are considering, HSOY asks that you visit https://hsoyuma.home-home.org/ to learn about the Home to Home program. Pets go from one home into another, keeping them out of the shelter, which reduces the stress on the pet, and helps keep space open at the shelter.
The other factor leading to capacity issues at the shelter is the fact that it’s kitten season, which is leading to a flood of kittens being brought in.
HSOY notes that the urge to help kittens is understandable, but the best option is for the kittens to remain with their moms in their natural habitat.
“Mother cats often leave for hours at a time to search for food or new shelter,” HSOY says. If the kittens are not in immediate danger, stay at least 35 feet away from them, because the mother cat may not return if you are too close.
Leaving the kittens with their mother is their best chance for survival.
In the meantime, HSOY is in need of supplies to help, including non-scented baby wipes, heating pads, canned pumpkin, corn syrup, Dawn soap and sterile saline.
The agency also needs kitten food, specifically Science Diet Kitten Kibble Chicken Flavor, Fancy Feast Tender Turkey Feast Kitten and KMR Kitten Milk Replacer.
Some of these items can be picked up at the grocery store and dropped off at HSOY, or people can find a list with these items and more online at Amazon – https://tinyurl.com/3h879yz4 – and the items can then be shipped directly to HSOY.
When it comes to finding kittens out in the wild, the urge is to help them. Tiny and helpless, those little kittens tap into our natural instincts to care and protect.
But the best course of action is to let them be – unless there’s a compelling reason to intervene, such as a direct threat or if the mother cat truly doesn’t return.
In the meantime, if you want to help kittens, donate to the Humane Society of Yuma today, join the foster program or adopt a new pet, and help them on their mission to save one until there are none.
To learn more about how you can help, visit www.hsoyuma.com.