The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is once again at max capacity.
HSOY Director Annette Lagunas said that in the first 17 days of June, the shelter took in 400 animals – in just 17 days, readers.
Of those animals, 341 were strays, and only 33 were returned to their owners.
HSOY is facing the usual needs in such circumstances. It needs donations to be able to care for all these animals, foster families to help manage the care for the little animals, and families to step forward to adopt some of these future pets.
But HSOY has a special request for every pet owner in Yuma County: Make sure your pet is microchipped, and that the information on the pet’s chip is up to date.
Lagunas told the Yuma Sun that microchips help pets come back home. The pet gets scanned, HSOY finds the chip, and in turn can contact the owner to pick up the lost pet.
It’s also a great idea for every pet to wear an identification tag and collar at all times, which should include your current contact information.
But an ID tag isn’t a foolproof option. Many cat collars are designed to be breakaway devices, unfastening if force is applied to the collar, like if the cat snags the collar on a tree branch. If that happens, there goes the ID tag, too.
For dogs, some collars are breakaway. But there’s always a chance that a dog could slip out of the collar too, or otherwise lose it.
Either way, an ID tag and collar aren’t guaranteed to stay with your pet – but a microchip will.
HSOY offers free microchips to anyone in Yuma County. And if your pet was microchipped elsewhere, it’s a good idea to make sure that the microchip can be scanned here, since there are different manufacturers.
Those furry little buddies in your house are more than pets. They are members of your family. They love you unconditionally – and it doesn’t take much effort on your part to make sure they can safely get back home.
To learn more about HSOY’s free microchip service, call the shelter at 928-782-1621.