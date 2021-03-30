This is the time of year when one can sleep with the windows open, listening to the sounds of a quiet neighborhood as one drifts off to sleep.
Ideally, that sleep would continue, uninterrupted, until the chirping of birds wakes one up.
But in Yuma, there seems to be a bit of a plague going on.
In the middle of the night – or what some might call the very early hours of the morning – it’s not unusual for the sound of really loud cars racing down city streets to fill the air.
The Yuma Sun editorial board has talked to several people who are, understandably, upset about the issue.
And let’s note upfront, readers, that we do not know what specifically is happening here, but we can speculate a bit.
Are the cars racing each other?
Are they just driving down the street really fast to get to their destination quicker?
Do they have modified mufflers and motors to make them extra loud, or are they just old and naturally noisy?
Are they trying to break a new land speed record down 24th Street or 32nd Street or 16th Street, or are they vying for the title of “Fastest Car EVER in Yuma?”
Is a wide-open 4th Avenue in the middle of the night just too tempting to pass up?
We do not know.
But members of the Yuma Sun’s Editorial Board have also heard this phenomenon, and we can say that it is loud, inconsiderate and annoying.
And we’re guessing it’s also incredibly dangerous.
Cars going fast tend to rev up their engines to build speed – the harder one hits the gas, the faster the vehicle goes, right? And with that comes a distinct, loud noise.
A car going the speed limit, regardless of the hour, is unlikely to stand out as a nuisance.
A car going super fast, however, is noticeable.
Speed limits exist for a reason. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) notes that “speed limits are set for the protection of the public and the regulation of unreasonable behavior on the part of individuals.” The overall goal is “almost always to increase safety within the context of retaining reasonable mobility.”
The goal is to keep the vehicle occupants safe, based on the roadways, while also protecting those people near the vehicles.
And the concept is centuries old. “The setting of speed limits predates the automobile by some 200 years, when Newport, Rhode Island, prohibited the horses galloping on major thoroughfares to prevent pedestrian deaths,” the DOT reports.
So back to our issue in Yuma. We don’t know what happens in the middle of the night, why drivers feel the need to treat our main thoroughfares as race tracks.
But it needs to stop, before someone gets seriously hurt.