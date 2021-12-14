The National Weather Service announced a wind advisory for southwest Yuma County on Monday, with high winds expected from 5 p.m. today until 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The advisory notes that southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 45 mph.
The NWS notes that winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and could create blowing dust or sand, which in turn will lower visibilities.
In Yuma, we’re pretty spoiled by our weather, because our winter months are lovely.
But this week, it’s a little different. The forecast calls for highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s for the rest of the week, with lows in the 40s. And those winds? Friday and Saturday night both call for gusts up to 20 mph.
We even have a chance of rain today. The National Weather Service notes it’s a 50 percent chance of showers before midnight tonight … by no means a guarantee, but still, there is a chance that wet stuff could fall from the sky.
Let’s be honest with ourselves, though … that forecast really isn’t that bad, is it?
In Gunnison, Colo., Monday morning, the low temperature was -6 degrees, making it the coldest place in the contiguous U.S. Gunnison’s high temperature for Monday was only 30 degrees, and on Wednesday, while we’re bemoaning a forecast for winds? Gunnison’s high is only 28, with a low of -5 and a chance of snow.
Gunnison is beautiful, but we’re going to have to pass on that forecast!
With wind in Yuma’s forecast, it’s a good idea to go outside and secure your patio furniture and your gates to backyards. If you’ve got outdoor pets, make sure they’ve got someplace warm out of the wind to sleep.
And if you have any extra cold-weather items, like hats, coats, long-sleeved shirts, pants or blankets, consider donating them to Crossroads Mission, which can get them in the hands of homeless folks who can use them right now.
But while this week might be chilly in Yuma, count your blessings that we live here where wind is the worst weather concern we’ve got. We’ll take our forecast over one of those snowy, icy ones any day of the year!