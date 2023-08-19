Readers, if Hilary hits us as predicted today and Sunday, it’s going to be a doozy.
The National Weather Service is calling for a 90% chance of rain in Yuma today and Sunday, with wind gusts up to 25 mph today and 45 mph Sunday.
We’ve seen predictions of up to 3 inches of rain this weekend, which is more than our annual total, and there’s also a chance for thunderstorms and periods of “heavy rain,” the NWS notes.
Keeping this forecast in mind, we can only assume that the roadways in and around Yuma County will be an absolute mess – so it’s a good time to talk about road safety in rainy conditions.
Frankly, it’s not something we see here very often.
The Arizona Department of Transportation notes the best thing to do is to delay travel until the storm has passed.
If you do need to go out, keep these safety points in mind:
Above all, practice common sense. Slow down, allow more space between you and the car in front of you, wear your seatbelts, and pay attention, readers.
This might sound like basic information, and you might wonder why we’re talking about it now. But the reality is, we don’t see a lot of rain here – nor do we see forecasts like this too terribly often. And every day in Yuma County, another teenager gets a driver’s license, which means we have a lot of new drivers on the roads.
This information is good to brush up on, whether you are 16 or 61. Share it with your kids and grandkids, and please, be safe out there this weekend!
