Last week, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited Yuma County to make a special delivery – more than $25 million in grants to bolster local entities’ efforts along the border.
The funds were distributed to Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe from the state’s Border Security Fund to support the specific needs of law enforcement on the U.S./Mexico border.
It’s a tangible action by government – and that’s something that has been hard to see amid the border crisis.
Yuma-area officials have made repeated pleas and requests to the federal government for aid and assistance, but it’s hard to quantify what, exactly, that aid has been. As Title 42 came to an end in May, the Biden Administration announced plans to send 1,500 Army troops to the Southwest border, but we’ve never had a clear-cut answer on what form that would take in Yuma County.
In a May news conference, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted, “We are surging resources to our border, modernizing processes, attacking the smuggling organizations with unprecedented law enforcement focus, strengthening our immigration enforcement tool of expedited removal, working to increase information sharing and resources – having distributed over $130 million this fiscal year with 290 more to be awarded in the coming weeks – for local communities and their nonprofit organizations.”
Which – that’s great. But it was never clear what that meant for our region specifically. And in times of crisis, people want specifics and details.
Hobbs, on the other hand, is offering clearly defined assistance.
“This funding will allow these cities to invest in meaningful technological support and ensure they have the tools needed to effectively manage the border,” Hobbs said.
In Somerton, that means modernizing equipment to help local law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively, including new staff, fleet vehicles, security cameras and communication systems.
For all local entities, it means modernizing technology, including the Yuma Regional Communication System, which allows local and state law enforcement and first responders to talk to each other on a “common channel” across the region.
Funds will also go toward “hopper vehicles,” which are used to deliver humane and quick services to people, as well as portable medical kits, mobile ID units to help speedily identify people and mobile communication devices for public safety.
Hobbs met with local officials, determined tangible needs, and took action to help meet those needs here in Yuma County – while keeping an eye on public safety for our communities as a whole.
The border crisis didn’t go away with the end of Title 42. We appreciate Hobbs’ efforts to help Yuma effectively tackle the challenges here.