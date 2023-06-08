Last week, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visited Yuma County to make a special delivery – more than $25 million in grants to bolster local entities’ efforts along the border.

The funds were distributed to Somerton, Yuma, Wellton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe from the state’s Border Security Fund to support the specific needs of law enforcement on the U.S./Mexico border.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you