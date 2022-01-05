On Dec. 31, the world dimmed for a moment as American icon Betty White passed away.
She was a legend, and the tributes were immediate.
Now, there’s a movement underway to honor White’s legacy – and it’s a challenge we think is worthy of support.
On Jan. 17, White would have turned 100 years old. In honor of her birthday, the #BettyWhiteChallenge asks supporters to flood animal shelters and rescues with donations.
White was a vibrant, outspoken supporter of animal causes.
White attributed her compassion to her parents, telling the Smithsonian Magazine, “They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn’t an animal on the planet that I don’t find fascinating and want to learn more about.”
And in her2011 book “Betty & Friends,” she noted her parents were “genuine animal nuts, and I am eternally grateful that they have passed much of that passion on to me.”
CNN notes that she advocated and supported a number of organizations, including zoos, American Humane, Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Endangered Wolf Center and BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, among others.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge hopes to build on that love of animals, sending support to organizations in need in White’s memory.
And in Yuma County, there are several organizations that can use the support.
The Humane Society of Yuma is constantly working to save animals here, with the mission of reducing the number of homeless pets through adoption, rescue and spay and neuter programs.
Saddles of Joy offers therapeutic horseback riding to a variety of ages, working to promote physical, mental, emotional and spiritual healing, as well as adaptive riding to those with special needs.
These are just two of the organizations locally, but any animal organization or cause is worthy of helping, especially locally.
One of the best things we can do to honor someone’s memory is by supporting the causes they loved. And when it comes to Betty White, that’s easy to do – it simply means supporting an animal cause near and dear to your heart.
Maybe that’s a financial contribution, or that of blankets or pet food, or a donation of volunteer hours. Whatever works for you.
White once said, “Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives.”
Let’s remember her by doing the same.