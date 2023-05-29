Today is a day of remembrance, a day of honoring those brothers and sisters who served and who gave their lives in defense of our country and its ideals.
For those men and women, it was the ultimate sacrifice. These are the members of the U.S. Armed Forces who didn’t come home again, who left behind loved ones to grieve.
Memorial Day’s roots reach back to the Civil War, as wounded communities sought ways to honor those they had lost. History.com notes that the Civil War claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history, requiring the establishment of the first national cemeteries in the U.S.
Observances spread across the U.S., and in 1868, Gen. John A. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance, History.com reports.
“The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he proclaimed.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, establishing Memorial Day as the last Monday in May, and also declared Memorial Day a federal holiday, History.com notes. It went into effect in 1971.
To some, today is simply a kickoff to summer and a farewell to the school year. And we understand that sentiment.
But the true meaning of Memorial Day resonates deep in our hearts here in Yuma County.
We encourage you to pause for a moment today and remember those who died in service to our country, and to honor our nation’s heroes. Place a flag or flowers on a veteran’s grave today, and remember why we hold this observance, for each of those fallen service members who did not come back home.
And if you know the families who’ve lost loved ones in the course of military service, let them know you are thinking of them today – no matter how many years have passed.
Also, if you plan to fly your American flag today, remember – it should be hung at half-staff until noon, and then raised to the top of the staff until sunset, according to U.S. Flag Code.
Today, we remember the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in service.
This editorial originally appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2022.