Thank goodness for the commercials!
The Super Bowl itself felt a bit anti-climactic, as the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to gain footing against the Buccaneers.
But the ads kept us watching – and we’re glad we did.
There were some powerful commercials this year, such as a beautiful piece by Toyota.
Toyota’s spot featuring American Paralympics swimmer Jessica Long showcased hope and strength as it tells Long’s adoption story set against her swimming strength. It was an inspirational message.
But when it comes to viewer favorites, humor won the day.
According to Ad Meter’s annual survey, the top commercial of the day went to Rocket Mortgage, with “Certain Is Better,” starring Tracy Morgan and Dave Bautista. Morgan sets out to prove that “pretty sure” isn’t the way to go, setting up a variety of scenarios to prove that certain is in fact better, to comedic effect.
In fact, viewers liked it so much that a second spot featuring Tracy Morgan and Joey Bosa claimed the No. 2 spot.
Amazon’s “Alexa’s Body” came in third, in which a woman daydreams of Alexa having the voice and body of actor Michael B. Jordan, much to the dismay of her husband, who truly makes that ad funny..
M&M’s “Come Together” claimed the No. 4 spot. The candy is offered up as an apology for almost everything, from kicking someone’s airplane seat deliberately to mansplaining.
Toyota rounded out the top 5 with the first serious commercial on the list, with Long’s adoption success story.
Rounding out the top 10 were 6) General Motors and “No Way Norway,” 7) Cheetos’ “It Wasn’t Me,” 8) State Farm and “Drake From State Farm,” 9) Doritos and “Flat Matthew,” and 10) Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, with “Last Year’s Lemons.”
After a year of pandemic, it’s not surprising that people are drawn to moments to make them laugh. We can all use a little humor in our lives, especially now.
