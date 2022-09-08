Readers, there is the potential for some weird weather this weekend here in Yuma.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a good chance Hurricane Kay will have an impact of some sort on Yuma County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Readers, there is the potential for some weird weather this weekend here in Yuma.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a good chance Hurricane Kay will have an impact of some sort on Yuma County.
Portions of southern California and Southwest Arizona currently have the highest risk for excessive rainfall, which in turn increases the risk of flash flooding, the NWS notes.
There’s a 50-60% chance of rain Friday and Saturday, calling for anywhere from .25 – .75 inches of rainfall each day, and wind gusts up to 20 mph in the forecast. That might not sound like a lot of rain, but it is for our region.
September is also National Preparedness Month, raising a logical question: if Kay hits Yuma hard, are you prepared?
According to Ready.gov, the first step is to make a plan. If you need to evacuate, what’s your route out, and where will you go? How will you communicate with your family? What about your pets, kids or elderly family members?
Once your plan is in place, make an emergency kit.
Ready.gov notes, “After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food, water and other supplies to last for several days. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.”
The website offers a checklist to help people get organized, but any kit should include basic items like flashlights, plastic sheeting, duct tape, water, non-perishable food, and a manual can opener.
Prescription medications, eyeglasses or contact lens solution, extra pet food and baby care items (formula, bottles, wipes, diapers, etc.) should also be included.
Important family documents, such as copies of insurance policies, identifications and bank account records should be saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container. And it’s a good idea to have extra cash or traveler’s checks on hand as well.
Other important items include sleeping bags or warm blankets, paper plates, cups, paper towels and plastic utensils, matches in a waterproof container and a fire extinguisher.
Ready.gov is a website maintained by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and it’s full of information to help you prepare for any disaster – including flooding and hurricanes.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offers a wealth of helpful information, at https://emergency.cdc.gov/hazards-specific.asp.
In Yuma County, we’ve seen destructive monsoons, powerful earthquakes and hurricane remnants, not to mention massive power outages in the midst of our summer heat. One never knows what form a disaster will take. The key is whether or not you are prepared for it.
Take some time this week, and make sure you’ve got the supplies on hand and a plan in place to weather any situation.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.