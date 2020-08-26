In Yuma, we don’t give much thought to disaster planning.
We don’t live on the Gulf Coast, where there is potential for a massive hurricane. And we don’t live in California or Northern Arizona – places where devastating wildfires have been too-frequent occurrences.
But there are threats that can occur here – and have.
Yuma has been hit by hurricane remnants that caused flooding and damage.
Powerful monsoon storms are also possible in Yuma County, which can bring flooding and destructive winds. Microbursts can peel back roofs and topple trees.
And there is always the potential for an earthquake here – anyone remember that Easter Sunday quake that shook Yuma back in 2010? That was a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, and Yuma was fortunate that there wasn’t more damage.
Then, one also has to consider other possible scenarios that could occur here. In 2011, for example, a massive power outage stretching from Yuma to San Diego and down into Mexico left millions of people in the dark for up to 12 hours – in September, when the heat is still on here.
Yuma often sees its strongest monsoon season at the end of August and early September, so now is a good time to do some preparation.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov website offers a checklist of what one should include in a basic disaster supply kit:
• A three-day supply of nonperishable food and water
• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
• Flashlight
• First-aid kit
• Extra batteries
• Whistle
• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
• Manual can opener (for food)
• Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and older), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
• Prescription medications
• Nonprescription medications
• Cash or traveler’s checks
• Important family documents
• And if you have kids or pets, don’t forget to include provisions for them as well. (Learn more at www.Ready.gov.)
Ready.gov notes it’s a good idea to keep other provisions on hand, like sleeping bags or blankets, disposable plates and utensils, and a fire extinguisher.
Now, given the rush on supplies as the COVID-19 crisis hit, chances are there are a lot of homes that already have most of what they need to assemble such a kit.
Once you have your kit assembled, put it somewhere that’s easily accessible, and make sure your family knows where it is.
Hopefully, we won’t need to rely on a kit such as this. But emergencies and disasters can happen at any time, and it helps to be prepared.