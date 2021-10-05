Readers, cold and flu season is upon us. And with the weather is at that amazing point where Yumans go outside to get some fresh air after a summer of hot, which often triggers allergies for many.
With COVID-19 very much still a threat, how does one distinguish between the symptoms? Is it a cold? Allergies? Flu? COVID? How do we know for sure?
According to the Mayo Clinic, colds and COVID have similar symptoms, to a point: cough, sore throat and runny or stuffy nose. With COVID, people usually have muscle aches, tiredness and fever – with a cold, those are symptoms that sometimes appear. With COVID, people sometimes have diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, which are symptoms that don’t appear with a cold.
When it comes to allergies vs. COVID, it’s a little clearer. With COVID, people often have fever and muscle aches, but not for allergies. COVID can present with cough and tiredness, which can sometimes happen with allergies. Both allergies and COVID can sometimes cause conjunctivitis (pink eye). However, allergies usually includes itchy nose, eyes, mouth or inner ear – which never happens with COVID, and sneezing, which rarely happens with COVID, the Mayo Clinic reports.
And in the case of COVID vs. the flu, the symptoms are very similar.
One interesting note from the Mayo Clinic is the fact that a new loss of taste or smell is not specific to COVID. With a cold, especially one with a stuffy nose, one can sometimes lose one’s sense of taste or smell, and the same thing can happen with allergies. However, the loss of taste or smell is rarely a symptom of the flu.
If the symptoms are so similar, one might question what the big deal is about COVID. Why does it matter? The Mayo Clinic notes that COVID can cause much more serious illness than the other three. And it can have different complications, including blood clots and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Mayo reports.
John Hopkins Medicine notes that COVID can cause long-term damage to the lungs, heart, kidneys and brain, and leave a variety of long-lasting symptoms, while the flu can cause inflammation of the heart, brain or muscles, and multi-organ failure.
However, if you are presenting symptoms, you want to take every precaution to prevent spreading that illness to someone else. It’s common sense, and a courtesy to your fellow man, so please, if you are sick, stay home.
And if you suspect you have COVID, go get the test, and find out for sure.