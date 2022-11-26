Last weekend, the Yuma Police Department sent out a press release that sends chills into parents’ hearts.
On Nov. 17, a 10-year-old boy was walking home in the 1700 block of 45th Avenue when a white van stopped next to him, and allegedly attempted to lure him with candy and video games. The boy fled the area and told family members when he got home.
The incident happened in broad daylight, around 3 p.m. There were three people in the van, but YPD was unable to find the van or its occupants.
The incident is troubling one. We like to think our community is safe, especially for our children, and such situations show there’s always a chance something dangerous is lurking out there. Bad things can happen anywhere – and people with ill intentions can exist anywhere. We can’t live in fear, but we can arm our children with the skills to help them detect danger and protect themselves.
And ultimately, that’s the message here. Talk to your kids, parents, and make sure they know what to do if someone rolls up alongside them and tries to get them into the car.
KidsHealth.org notes that the conversation is a tough one. The goal is to teach your child to be cautious, yet not fill them with fear or anxiety.
The website recommends parents teach kids to:
• Never accept candy or gifts from strangers
• Never go anywhere with strangers, even if it sounds fun.
• Run away and scream if someone follows them or tries to force them into a car
• Say no to anyone who tries to make them do something that parents said was wrong or makes them uncomfortable
• Tell a trusted adult if someone makes them feel uneasy or uncomfortable
• Always ask permission before leaving an area, be it the house, the yard or a play area
Parents, ultimately, we want to make sure our kids here in Yuma County are safe. And readers, if you have any information on this suspicious incident, contact YPD at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.