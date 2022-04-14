It would be nice to get through a holiday without some sort of supply and demand or pricing weirdness, wouldn’t it?
With Easter and Passover fast approaching, egg prices are skyrocketing, due to a highly-infectious strain of avian flu.
The Today Show reports the virus is forcing farmers to kill millions of egg-laying birds, which in turn is driving up the price of eggs to “historic levels.”
The outbreak has been detected in at least 26 states. It’s rarely transmitted to humans, the Today Show notes. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports it is often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock.
The good news is, the supply of eggs isn’t tight – at least not yet, the Today Show reports.
But those prices are up significantly. CBS reports last year, the national average price for a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, citing figures from the Department of Agriculture. Now, those eggs are $2.50.
A quick look at Yuma’s grocery stores found a dozen grade AA large white eggs costing $2.67-$2.89
And before we shrug and say, “Hey, it’s just a dollar,” we have to also consider that prices on just about everything are soaring.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, up 8.5% over the last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That report found increases in gasoline, shelter and food costs were the largest contributors.
In March alone, the index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased 1.0%, while the index for cereals and bakery products increased 1.5%. Dairy products went up 1.2%, and fruits and vegetables were up 1.5%.
The BLS noted that the index for food at home rose 10.0% over the last 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since March 1981.
All of those increases translate to dollars – and we’re feeling the pinch.
There are small steps we can do to ease the pain at home, such as signing up for grocery store and gas station reward programs, watching for those sales prices and coupons, and stocking up when the deals are good.
But the bigger issue is one that needs to be tackled in Washington – solving this inflation crisis and bringing it back under control, ASAP.
It’s too late to help Easter and Passover. But it would be lovely to get through the next major holiday without issue!