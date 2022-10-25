If you are feeling the hit from inflation over the last year, you aren’t alone.
American households are spending $445 more per month buying the same items they did one year ago, CNBC reports, citing an estimate from Moody’s Analytics.
And yet, wages aren’t keeping pace with inflation for many workers, and as a result, workers are losing purchasing power, CNBC reports.
Inflation is very much on display at the grocery store, with the price of food and household goods soaring.
CNBC reports “food at home” prices – groceries – are up 13% from last year.
The Consumer Price Index report for September showed fruits and vegetables were up 1.6%, cereals and bakery products, 0.9% and meats, poultry fish and eggs were up 0.4% from August. On the surface, it doesn’t sound like much, right?
But look at the increases from a year ago. Eggs are up 30.5%, poultry is up 17.2% and milk 15.2%, CNN reports.
Gasoline is up 18.2% year over year, and even furniture is up 10.1% year over year, CNN notes.
Restaurant meals are also up 8.5% from a year ago, the Associated Press notes.
Services are also increasing, such as pet care, dental visits, health care and more. The AP notes that eye care and eyeglasses jumped 3.2% from August to September – the sharpest increase for that category on record.
For many Americans, a $445 a month increase is a hard one to absorb. In fact, CNBC reports that 32% of adults in the U.S. have paid a bill late in the past six months, and 61% of them said it’s because they didn’t have the money on hand to cover the cost.
Some families can make some cuts to their budgets – reducing streaming entertainment services, for example, or eating more meals at home, or switching to less expensive brands. But for families already living paycheck to paycheck, there are going to be some tough choices ahead.
Yuma isn’t exempt from these increases. We’ve all watched the prices soar all around us, and it’s past time for action from Washington. Yuma County already struggles with high unemployment. These spikes in prices aren’t sustainable.
The question is, how is inflation impacting you, Yuma, and what are you doing to cut costs?
We want to hear from you. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
