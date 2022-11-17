This news probably doesn’t come as a surprise, but Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more this year, thanks to inflation.
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), a dinner for 10 people with 12 items on the menu will cost $64.05 on average, an increase of $10.74 from last year.
• 16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)
• 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)
• 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)
• Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)
• 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)
• 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)
• Miscellaneous ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)
• 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)
• 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)
• 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)
• 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)
• 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)
The AFBF notes that breaks down to about $6.50 per person.
Now, readers, that’s still cheaper than going out for Thanksgiving dinner to a restaurant somewhere.
But still – that same meal in 2021 cost $53.31, and in 2020, it was only $46.90.
And here’s the kicker, readers – this meal probably costs more here in Yuma. The AFBF notes that there are regional cost differences to consider. It’s most affordable in the South – $58.42, followed by the Northeast – $64.02, Midwest – $64.26 and West – $71.37.
We knew this was coming. We’ve seen price increases all over, and we know how much our grocery bills have skyrocketed in the last several months.
Yet we still hate to see the reality of what it does to a single meal on a special day.
That being said, most of America is still going to enjoy a big Thanksgiving meal, and we’re going to do it with loved ones and friends, and we’re going to give thanks for our ability to do so, even in these times of inflation.
It’s also a reminder of the importance of giving, because as much as this might sting the average Yuman, it’s going to hit our agencies like Crossroads Mission and Amberly’s Place especially hard. So please, readers, if you can, donate to your favorite nonprofits, and let’s help make sure everyone in Yuma can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal too.