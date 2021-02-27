On Feb. 19, Yuma County officials issued an unusual warning.
Wastewater testing showed rising levels of COVID-19 out in the Foothills in the Del Oro neighborhood.
The affected area included the southwestern portion of the Mesa Del Sol subdivision, off Interstate 8 between Fortuna Road and Foothills Boulevard.
The announcement was made as part of the Wastewater Testing Project, a partnership between the Yuma County Public Health Services District, the University of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The goal is to understand how wastewater testing could be used to inform the public of health issues in our communities.
Samples are gathered twice a week in locations across Yuma County and tested for COVID-19, which officials note can be detected in stool samples up to a week before an individual shows other symptoms.
The pilot project will help determine whether community wastewater testing is a helpful early warning indicator for COVID-19 in rural areas, and how the testing technology may be applied to best identify potential hotspots for COVID-19 spread.
In this situation, because the COVID levels were rising in the Del Oro neighborhood, county officials issued a warning, encouraging residents to practice safety protocols, such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
In another situation, testing at an agriculture facility determined there were positive COVID cases. The facility had the 200 employees tested, and found that four were asymptomatic but positive. The infected employees isolated at home, and a week later, the facility tested negative.
The program worked – and now, it’s time to see how it applies to a neighborhood.
One of the best ways that we can confront a problem is with information. Armed with knowledge, we can take extra steps in a proactive fashion to protect ourselves, rather than reacting after the fact when it’s too late for actions to be truly effective.
This project is a great partnership, and a proactive approach to identifying a potential problem and stopping it before it grows.
Kudos to the county and state health departments and the University of Arizona for implementing it, and getting information out to residents!