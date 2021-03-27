While the last stimulus package is still rolling out, the Biden administration is already looking ahead to another spending package, “to boost the economy and improve quality of life,” according to an Associated Press report.
The projected price tag? $3 trillion.
Now, let’s note right now, up front, that this plan is still preliminary.
But the conversation does come on the heels of a $1.9 trillion virus rescue plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.
The amount of money being discussed – $3 trillion – is staggering. We’re not talking millions of dollars, or even billions. When it comes to government spending, that’s chump change.
To put this in perspective, let’s write it out: $3,000,000,000,000.
If you were to stack up $1 trillion in $100 bills, it would reach 631 miles tall – two and a half times as high as the International Space Station, according to the Calculator Site. Now, triple that visual – and you’ve got $3 trillion.
It’s an unfathomable, intangible amount of money.
And what would the White House do with this $3 trillion proposal?
According to the Associated Press, the package would include $1 trillion for infrastructure needs, including roads, bridges, rail lines, electrical vehicle charging stations and the cellular network. The Washington Post reports that it also includes funding for retrofitting buildings, $100 billion for schools and education infrastructure, and $100 billion to expand the supply of housing for low-income residents.
“A second component would include investments in workers with free community college, universal pre-kindergarten and paid family leave,” AP reports.
The domestic priorities would also include expanded spending on child care, and an extension of the child tax credit recently signed into law, the Washington Post reports.
The Washington Post reports that the package is expected to include tax increases to offset the spending, noting that Biden has said, “Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small to significant tax increase.”
There is little question that America needs to spend some money on its roads. One of the biggest complaints we hear here in Yuma County is the need to fix the roads. And there has been concern for years about crumbling infrastructure all over the nation – so one can argue that the spending is necessary.
But paying for it will be a tremendous obstacle – how much more debt can the country handle?
It will be interesting to see the actual details of this plan, should it come to fruition, and how the funding could apply here in Yuma County.
What do you think, readers? Should the Biden administration be working on another massive spending plan, or no? Share your thoughts. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.