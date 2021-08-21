One of the cornerstones of the American judicial system is the concept of innocent until proven guilty.
According to the Legal Information Institute (LII) at Cornell Law School, “a prosecutor is required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person committed the crime if that person is to be convicted. To do so, proof must be shown for every single element of a crime.”
LII notes that the presumption of innocence isn’t guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, but instead, through statutes and court decisions, and now, it is recognized as one of the most basic requirements of a fair trial in the United States.
Unfortunately, that same principle does not apply to the Court of Public Opinion, wherein people are quick to judge and even quicker to condemn, with few facts and scant details at their disposal.
It’s not a practice that we agree with, but we do understand that it is human nature. People jump to their own conclusions all the time.
However, as a newspaper, we believe in “innocent until proven guilty.”
We also believe in reporting the news. If a person is arrested or charged in a significant case, we have a duty to report that information, because the public has a right to know.
At the same time, we as journalists are also careful to keep our reporting to the parameters of what is presented in a courtroom or a police report. We are not veering off into the weeds to speculate on whether or not someone is innocent or guilty. That’s for the members of the court and jury to decide.
At Wednesday night’s Yuma City Council meeting, a member of the public spoke in defense of City Administrator Phil Rodriguez, noting, “The press can print whatever they want without substantiation or consequence for the things they say in their articles.”
And that, readers, is an allegation we don’t take lightly.
If we are reporting on a court case or pending charges against someone, we report what the court or police report states. And if we can’t trust our police and courts to be accurate in providing that information to us, we have a much bigger issue on our hands.
And should we make a mistake in our reporting, whether it’s through our fault or information that was incorrect when we received it, we immediately correct it.
It’s up to the courts to determine whether or not someone is in fact innocent or guilty. And sometimes, charges may not hold up upon further investigation by those legally responsible for such investigations.
But it’s a duty of media, including this newspaper, to report that charges exist, especially when those charges involve a high-ranking member of Yuma’s government. And it is also our responsibility to report the progress of those charges through the legal system to their conclusion.
It’s a duty we take quite seriously, regardless of who faces charges.