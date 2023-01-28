Imagine a world without plastic forks or plates. It might sound like a strange concept, but it’s soon to be a reality in England.
According to NPR, the British government is going to ban single-use plastic products, including plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and certain kinds of polystyrene cups and food containers.
The goal is to cut down on plastic pollution.
British Environment Secretary Therese Coffey noted, “A plastic fork can take 200 years to decompose – that is two centuries in a landfill or polluting our oceans.”
This isn’t the first step by England. In 2020, the country banned single-use plastic straws, stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds, NPR notes.
In fact, in 2018, England set forth its 25 Year Environmental Plan, which calls for eliminating avoidable plastic waste by 2042, NPR reports.
In the U.S., single-use plastic products can be found just about everywhere we look. California has the country’s strictest rules for plastic reduction, NPR notes.
But look around Arizona. Plastics are everywhere, from plastic bags in the store checkout lanes to plastic utensils in a to-go bag of food.
There are alternatives, such as reusable grocery bags, paper plates and compostable eco-friendly cutlery. But there is an added cost as well. A quick search at a local Yuma store found compostable cutlery cost almost double the plastic version.
And to use reusable grocery bags, one first has to purchase them – although they can be found for as low as $1 a bag, which is a minor investment that can be reused for quite some time.
Plastic pollution is a global problem, but it can be hard to get people to change their ways. There’s a convenience factor to plastics.
To get people to transition off of plastics, companies will need produce alternatives that are equally as affordable and convenient to the consumer. That’s tricky. But it’s also a manageable task for producers who are willing to innovate.
What do you think, readers? What would it take for you to reduce – or give up entirely – single-use plastics? Let us know. Share your thoughts with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.