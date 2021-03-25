Every day, it seems like headlines proclaim “The Internet is Going Crazy Over …” something.
There is always some new sensation taking over the internet, and in some ways, we’re thankful for it. After all, we can all use a little distraction from our daily lives, and the internet never fails to deliver.
In fact, on Wednesday, we saw yet another internet craze, this time in the food arena.
The culprit? Faux bacon made out of banana peels.
Apparently, Charles Hunter III, a personal chef and food blogger, shared the recipe recently.
It features “raw banana peels that have been marinated in a mixture of vegan Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, garlic, and onion powder, and other common barbecue-adjacent seasonings, and then seared in a hot pan until crisp, dark, and ‘pruny,’” Real Simple magazine reports. The recipe itself is available at Hunter’s website, TheSaltedTable.com.
Part of the goal behind the recipe is to be waste-free, finding an edible purpose for banana peels, which is commendable.
At the same time, it also provides options to have a bacon-like experience without actually eating bacon.
It’s timely, too. Just this week, The Times in London reported on a study that found eating a rasher of bacon a day has been associated with a 44 percent higher risk of a dementia diagnosis. A rasher is defined as three or four pieces of bacon.
Researchers are looking at the possible links between diet and dementia, with a focus on the risks of processed meat. The Times notes that meat eating has previously been linked with dementia risk; however, this is the first time there has been a link between specific meat types and amounts tied to dementia.
Now, that doesn’t mean everyone needs to immediately jump over to the banana bacon bandwagon.
However, people may want to reduce their bacon intake. We already know that bacon – while delicious – isn’t the healthiest food option out there for the breakfast table. WebMD reports that bacon is high in cholesterol, and it can increase your risk of certain cancers, heart disease and stroke.
But WebMD also notes one can still have it as a treat once in a while – just keep the serving size small.
One might not need to resort to banana peel bacon. But if you choose to go that route, the ever-ready internet has a recipe for you!