If you are an income tax procrastinator, we’ve got some good news for you!
The Internal Revenue Service has moved the deadline for filing 2020 federal individual tax returns from April 15 to May 17, 2021.
The State of Arizona followed suit Monday, matching that later deadline.
This is the second year in a row that the IRS has moved the deadline, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release.
The IRS notes that “Individual taxpayers can also postpone federal income tax payments for the 2020 tax year due on April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This postponement applies to individual taxpayers.”
There are a couple of other “perks” with this.
With that extended deadline, one also gets more time to make 2020 contributions to individual retirement arrangements (IRAs and Roth IRAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), Archer Medical Savings Accounts (Archer MSAs) and Coverdell education savings accounts, the IRS notes.
In Arizona, one also has until May 17 to contribute to “certified qualifying charitable organizations, qualifying foster care charitable organizations, school tuition organizations, and public schools,” in order to claim the tax credits on one’s 2020 income tax return.
However, if you make estimated tax payments, those still must be made by April 15, the IRS notes. This applies to people with income that isn’t subject to income tax withholdings, such as self-employed, interest, dividends, alimony or rental income.
In a time when many are still struggling with financial uncertainty or other impacts from the pandemic, the extra time to handle filing those income tax forms is likely welcome. Taxes take time to do, and for some, can be quite complex.
But, readers, if you fall into the refund category, you may not want to delay. Those refund dollars could make a difference – so why wait?
